State Sen. David Holt announces run for Oklahoma City mayor

State Sen. David Holt, Mayor Mick Cornett's former chief of staff and author of a book on the Oklahoma City renaissance and the successful effort to land an NBA franchise, said Sunday he would seek to succeed Cornett as mayor. Holt said he would build his campaign around a theme of "one OKC," endeavoring to energize a diverse coalition of voters "not just to keep this renaissance going but to take it into the next chapter."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.