State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahoma Capitol
In this Feb 27, 2017 photo provided by Heide Brandes, an image of folks singer Woody Guthrie is projected on tarps at the Oklahoma Capitol in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City artist Jack Fowler says he projected an image the iconic singer in an effort to get people to "shake up the powers that be."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Report: Midwest City Needs More Police Officers
|1 hr
|anotherresearch
|1
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|21 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|6
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|Mon
|HopeforJustice
|14
|Man robbed while on side of interstate in Oklah...
|Mon
|twolimosforpodunkers
|1
|Families Of DUI Victims Support New Oklahoma Da...
|Mon
|moredata
|1
|Heart to help: Through foundation, woman uses h...
|Mon
|stonedtodeath
|1
|Oklahoma City schools reducing budget by $2.8 m...
|Feb 26
|giveadogaboneknic...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC