Short Police Chase Ends In Crash, Injuries In SW Okc
Oklahoma City Police are investigating following a short pursuit and crash that injured several people on the southwest side Friday night. According to officers, a chase involving a stolen vehicle began just after 8:20 p.m. in the area of SW 25th and May. A few minutes later, the suspect crashed into another vehicle at the corner of SW 22nd and McKinley.
