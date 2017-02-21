Sewage Spill Near Downtown Stinks Up ...

Sewage Spill Near Downtown Stinks Up Morning Commute

Oklahoma City crews are still cleaning up two sewage spills this morning, one on Western over I-40 and another on Shields over I-40. The call came in early Tuesday for the Western mess with the Shields spill coming in about an hour later.

