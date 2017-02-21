Sewage Spill Near Downtown Stinks Up Morning Commute
Oklahoma City crews are still cleaning up two sewage spills this morning, one on Western over I-40 and another on Shields over I-40. The call came in early Tuesday for the Western mess with the Shields spill coming in about an hour later.
