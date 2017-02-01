Second arrest made in northwest Oklahoma City homicide
A 31-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of a man found shot to death in northwest Oklahoma City. Omar Rashaad Adams is being held without bond in the Oklahoma County jail on complaints of murder and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.
