Republicans to run again for Oklahoma County sheriff
Mike Christian announces Thursday at a news conference in Oklahoma City that he will run again for Oklahoma County sheriff again. [Photo by Chris Landsberger, The Oklahoman] Christian, a Republican, lost to Sheriff John Whetsel, a Democrat, in a close race last November.
