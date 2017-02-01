Republicans to run again for Oklahoma...

Republicans to run again for Oklahoma County sheriff

Mike Christian announces Thursday at a news conference in Oklahoma City that he will run again for Oklahoma County sheriff again. [Photo by Chris Landsberger, The Oklahoman] Christian, a Republican, lost to Sheriff John Whetsel, a Democrat, in a close race last November.

