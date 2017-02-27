Records show EPA's Pruitt used private email, despite denial
Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt occasionally used private email to communicate with staff while serving as Oklahoma's attorney general, despite telling Congress that he always used a state email account for government business. Pruitt emails obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request show exchanges where the Republican used a private account hosted by Apple.
