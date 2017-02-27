Psychiatric hospital opens in Oklahoma City, offering range of services
Oakwood Springs, a newly constructed 72-bed psychiatric hospital, opens Tuesday in Oklahoma City. The facility will offer mental health and substance abuse treatment to adults, providing comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services.
