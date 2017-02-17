Program Helps First Responders Deal With Traumatic Experiences
The Emergency Responder Assistance Program has helped officers at the Oklahoma City Police Department and officers nationwide. And they don't just help police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma City businesses close to show immigran...
|21 hr
|152andu
|1
|Oklahoma woman gets charged with unusual crime
|21 hr
|howodd
|1
|Monster Jam Sets Up Shop At The Peake This Weekend
|22 hr
|funnyvalentine
|1
|OKC Police: Rifle Found Downtown, Man Sought
|22 hr
|fouronenine
|1
|Dark.
|Thu
|Oxylostit
|1
|My 2 Cents: OKC Thunder Fans Boo, Chant About KD
|Feb 14
|MyPhartss
|2
|NARAL Releases Statement on Dangerous OK Bill R...
|Feb 13
|yessur
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC