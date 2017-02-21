Poll: Trump support remains strong am...

Poll: Trump support remains strong among all but richest, poorest Oklahoma voters

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a rally during the Oklahoma State Fair at State Fair Park in Oklahoma City, Friday, Sept. 25, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Criminal Reform State Questions Coming Under Le... 3 hr petridishesitout 1
Embrace the Trumpet (Apr '16) 5 hr WarForOil 25
Angela Lansdown Can't Sing Thu Da Truth 3
News Metro Family Says Man Arrested Is Veteran Needi... Thu nohelpforthecriminal 1
News Your 2 Cents: President Trump Should Address Im... Thu concerns 1
News Perry superintendent placed on paid leave pendi... Wed As I see it 1
News Former OKlahoma City juvenile detention guard s... Wed policetraining 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,311 • Total comments across all topics: 279,111,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC