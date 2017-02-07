Police looking for two men seen with ...

Police looking for two men seen with homicide victim before his death

35 min ago

Oklahoma City police are looking for two men they said were seen with a homicide victim less than an hour before he was shot. About 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 25, Antwon Denziel Chamblee, 23, was found by officers in the front yard of a home in the 6600 block of S Kelley Avenue.

