Police looking for two men seen with homicide victim before his death
Oklahoma City police are looking for two men they said were seen with a homicide victim less than an hour before he was shot. About 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 25, Antwon Denziel Chamblee, 23, was found by officers in the front yard of a home in the 6600 block of S Kelley Avenue.
