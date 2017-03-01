Police Looking For Answers After Dead...

Police Looking For Answers After Deadly Shooting In NW Okc

15 hrs ago

Police identify the man who was shot and killed in his front yard Monday night as Tristan Brown, 29, of Oklahoma City. A closer look at his criminal background reveals Brown has been in prison two separate times for drug-related charges and for possessing a firearm after a former felony conviction.

