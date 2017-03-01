Police Looking For Answers After Deadly Shooting In NW Okc
Police identify the man who was shot and killed in his front yard Monday night as Tristan Brown, 29, of Oklahoma City. A closer look at his criminal background reveals Brown has been in prison two separate times for drug-related charges and for possessing a firearm after a former felony conviction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela Lansdown: Ugly and Sad
|15 min
|Jamie Dundee
|2
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|23 min
|Jamie Dundee
|7
|Court upholds murder conviction of Oklahoma Cit...
|1 hr
|cantseeu
|2
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|2 hr
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|4 hr
|projectedpast
|1
|Report: Midwest City Needs More Police Officers
|6 hr
|anotherresearch
|1
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|Mon
|HopeforJustice
|14
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC