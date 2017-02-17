Police: Lockdown At US Grant HS Lifted, No Threat Found
Students and faculty at US Grant High School in southwest Oklahoma City were placed on lockdown, Thursday afternoon, due to reports of a gunman on campus. Police searched the area and found no threat.
