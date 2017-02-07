Phat Phabz Is First to Bodydrop and A...

Phat Phabz Is First to Bodydrop and Airbag a 2015 Cadillac Escalade

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: K&N Racing News

When you want your luxury ride like a Cadillac Escalade to be expertly bodydropped and 'bagged and then displayed for all its glory at the SEMA Show, you have to go to Jake McKiddie, owner of Phat Phabz in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. McKiddie is well known in the world of specialty equipment manufacturing for the expert work he does in dropping the body of a pickup or SUV and then adding an air bag suspension system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at K&N Racing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman found dead in burned Oklahoma City home, ... 18 hr deadwomentellnotales 1
News Religious leaders share their views on immigrat... Mon nineeleveneverhappen 1
News What To Expect At Today's State Of The State Ad... Mon grandexpectations 1
News "Oklahoma City" Proves Depressingly Relevant Mon depressinglee 1
News OU student who was found dead in downtown Oklah... Mon SupposePhartss 2
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up Mon I Hate Kim Lavonne 3
Embrace the Trumpet (Apr '16) Sun WarForOil 21
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,955 • Total comments across all topics: 278,638,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC