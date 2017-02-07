Phat Phabz Is First to Bodydrop and Airbag a 2015 Cadillac Escalade

When you want your luxury ride like a Cadillac Escalade to be expertly bodydropped and 'bagged and then displayed for all its glory at the SEMA Show, you have to go to Jake McKiddie, owner of Phat Phabz in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. McKiddie is well known in the world of specialty equipment manufacturing for the expert work he does in dropping the body of a pickup or SUV and then adding an air bag suspension system.

