Phat Phabz Is First to Bodydrop and Airbag a 2015 Cadillac Escalade
When you want your luxury ride like a Cadillac Escalade to be expertly bodydropped and 'bagged and then displayed for all its glory at the SEMA Show, you have to go to Jake McKiddie, owner of Phat Phabz in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. McKiddie is well known in the world of specialty equipment manufacturing for the expert work he does in dropping the body of a pickup or SUV and then adding an air bag suspension system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at K&N Racing News.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman found dead in burned Oklahoma City home, ...
|18 hr
|deadwomentellnotales
|1
|Religious leaders share their views on immigrat...
|Mon
|nineeleveneverhappen
|1
|What To Expect At Today's State Of The State Ad...
|Mon
|grandexpectations
|1
|"Oklahoma City" Proves Depressingly Relevant
|Mon
|depressinglee
|1
|OU student who was found dead in downtown Oklah...
|Mon
|SupposePhartss
|2
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|Mon
|I Hate Kim Lavonne
|3
|Embrace the Trumpet (Apr '16)
|Sun
|WarForOil
|21
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC