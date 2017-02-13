Pedestrian crossings not well marked along Oklahoma City's Automobile Alley thoroughfare
Pedestrian yield signs in the middle of the intersection at NW 7 and Broadway provide temporary relief for pedestrians hoping to cross what is one of two intersections that are not set to see any additional traffic controls. This photo is looking north along Broadway in Automobile Alley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela Lansdown Can't Sing
|5 hr
|Matt Metheny
|4
|NARAL Releases Statement on Dangerous OK Bill R...
|5 hr
|yessur
|1
|OKC Lands Spot In OpenTable's List Of 25 Most R...
|15 hr
|cupid
|1
|Angela Lanadown Can't Sing
|17 hr
|Edmond North
|1
|Bills would change how Oklahoma judges are chos...
|Sun
|WarForOil
|2
|Former Altus bank official sentenced for bank f...
|Feb 11
|sentencesandgrammar
|1
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|Feb 11
|Gilbert Johnson
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC