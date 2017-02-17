Pay increases for Oklahoma teachers, state employees advance
Public school teachers and some state employees could get a pay raise this year under legislation approved in a legislative committee Monday. The teacher pay bill is endorsed by House leadership as a way to kick-start a three-year plan to raise educators' base pay by $6,000.
