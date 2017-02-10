OSU Hoops: Cowboys Catch Fire In Blow...

OSU Hoops: Cowboys Catch Fire In Blowout Win Over Texas

OSU Hoops: Cowboys Catch Fire In Blowout Win Over Texas - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports Oklahoma State shot 50 percent from the field and 52.6 percent from behind the arc as the Cowboys beat Texas, 84-71 on Saturday afternoon. The Pokes have now won six of its last seven games with four of those wins coming by at least 13 points.

