'One-Man Star Wars Trilogy' returning to Oklahoma City to mark 40th anniversary of 'A New Hope'
Charles Ross will bring his popular "One-Man Star Wars Trilogy" back to Oklahoma City for seven shows this summer as an add-on to Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre's 15th anniversary season. Photo provided Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre is bringing popular entertainer Charles Ross and his "One-Man Star Wars Trilogy" back to Oklahoma City for a series of summer performances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Perry moms speak out about molestation case
|2 hr
|As I see it
|3
|Too many blacks in OKC (Jan '12)
|12 hr
|Riverrattler
|198
|OKC Police's Bilingual Unit Boasts More Than 50...
|13 hr
|ELI
|1
|OK Bill Seeks To Eliminate 'Incompatibility' As...
|15 hr
|godsydrome
|1
|Shields Boulevard bridge to be closed until 1 p...
|20 hr
|shooeee
|1
|Anglea Lansdown: Fat and Can't Sing
|22 hr
|Matt Metheny
|5
|New Warren Theatre Planned For Midwest City
|23 hr
|cinemafouru
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC