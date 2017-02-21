'One-Man Star Wars Trilogy' returning...

'One-Man Star Wars Trilogy' returning to Oklahoma City to mark 40th anniversary of 'A New Hope'

Charles Ross will bring his popular "One-Man Star Wars Trilogy" back to Oklahoma City for seven shows this summer as an add-on to Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre's 15th anniversary season. Photo provided Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre is bringing popular entertainer Charles Ross and his "One-Man Star Wars Trilogy" back to Oklahoma City for a series of summer performances.

