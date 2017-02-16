One Injured After Fire Breaks Out At ...

One Injured After Fire Breaks Out At NW Okc Apartment

16 hrs ago

Oklahoma City Fire Crews are on the scene of a fire at an apartment complex on the northwest side of the metro. Residents were evacuated after the fire broke out at the Lakeside Village apartment complex located near W. Wilshire Blvd and Northwest Expressway.

