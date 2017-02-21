Oklahoma state senator being investigated over campaign issues
Sen. Kyle Loveless, R-Oklahoma City, did not report thousands of dollars in donations given to his 2012 and 2016 campaigns, records show. "I am cooperating with the Ethics Commission to find out what, if anything, went wrong.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela Lansdown Can't Sing
|10 hr
|Da Truth
|3
|Metro Family Says Man Arrested Is Veteran Needi...
|11 hr
|nohelpforthecriminal
|1
|Your 2 Cents: President Trump Should Address Im...
|12 hr
|concerns
|1
|Perry superintendent placed on paid leave pendi...
|23 hr
|As I see it
|1
|Former OKlahoma City juvenile detention guard s...
|23 hr
|policetraining
|1
|Embrace the Trumpet (Apr '16)
|Wed
|TFCN
|24
|Legislative bills impacting high school athleti...
|Wed
|jesuslovessports
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC