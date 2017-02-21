Oklahoma mom carrying baby not likely to live in order to donate organs to others
ESPN writer Royce Young has posted an amazing tribute to his wife Keri, who is carrying a baby girl doctors say will only live for a few days. When a physician told the young mother that Eva would only enjoy life for a few days, she immediately decided to take the baby to full term, Young posted on Facebook.
