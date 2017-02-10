Oklahoma man arrested after trying to...

Oklahoma man arrested after trying to deposit $700k in fraudulent checks in Wichita Falls

There are 1 comment on the KSWO story from 14 hrs ago, titled Oklahoma man arrested after trying to deposit $700k in fraudulent checks in Wichita Falls. In it, KSWO reports that:

An Oklahoma man was arrested by police after attempting to deposit over $700,000 in fraudulent checks at two Wichita Falls' banks. Wichita Falls police were called to the Wells Fargo in the 2700 block of Southwest Parkway for a possible forgery in progress.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
nappy

Phoenix, AZ

#1 Friday
There's typically a lot of storytelling in both the Sciences and the Arts in Oklahoma.

Let me guess: was it to benefit the "little children?"
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Altus bank official sentenced for bank f... 6 hr sentencesandgrammar 1
News Bills would change how Oklahoma judges are chos... 7 hr mobbingistheirthing 1
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up 9 hr Gilbert Johnson 5
News Metro Family Hit By Man Leading Police On High-... 20 hr stayoffmymailbox 1
News Police Identify Man Seen On Guthrie Home Survei... 23 hr ohyeah 1
News Ex-Oklahoma bank president gets prison for bank... Fri butthead 1
News Do's And Don'ts Of Wildfire Prevention Fri butthead 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Oklahoma County was issued at February 11 at 2:42PM CST

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,953 • Total comments across all topics: 278,773,351

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC