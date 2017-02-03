Oklahoma House Business and Tourism Committee has new chair
Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall has appointed a new chair of the House Business, Commerce and Tourism Committee following a sexual harassment investigation into the committee's former chair. McCall on Monday announced that Republican Rep. Elise Hall of Oklahoma City will chair the committee.
