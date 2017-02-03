Oklahoma fans say president deliverin...

Oklahoma fans say president delivering on his promises

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Missy Ligon of Yukon cheers for Donald Trump as Republican Party backers gathered on election night Main Event Entertainment in northwest Oklahoma City as election returns rolled in the presidential race against Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton. [Photo by Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman Archives] President Donald Trump has his share of opponents, some of whom have taken to the streets in protest, including here in Oklahoma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grandmother admits to horrifying abuse of grand... 4 hr Dress me Granny 2
News Oklahoma City grandmother accused of dressing a... Fri magicpollster 1
News 1 Dead In 2 Vehicle Accident On South Agnew Fri bodyrepair 1
News Familly Justice Center opens Thursday Fri Justicereally 1
News Committee Recommends Giving State Rep. Dan Kirb... Thu bulldogheel 1
News Advocates Say Excessive Fines Cause Cycle Of In... Feb 2 backpedal 1
News Rogers County Man Claims Invention Can Prevent ... Feb 2 dontknow 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,017 • Total comments across all topics: 278,568,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC