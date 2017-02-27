There are on the NewsOK.com story from 23 hrs ago, titled Oklahoma County settles lawsuit over traffic death for $500,000. In it, NewsOK.com reports that:

Oklahoma County property owners will pay $500,000 more in taxes because of a 2014 traffic fatality blamed on a speeding and possibly distracted sheriff's deputy. Oklahoma County commissioners voted in December to settle a federal lawsuit over the traffic death for that amount.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NewsOK.com.