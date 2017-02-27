Oklahoma County settles lawsuit over traffic death for $500,000
Oklahoma County property owners will pay $500,000 more in taxes because of a 2014 traffic fatality blamed on a speeding and possibly distracted sheriff's deputy. Oklahoma County commissioners voted in December to settle a federal lawsuit over the traffic death for that amount.
#1 15 hrs ago
That smarts! And, they never get better.
I taught one gal to drive and she complained I was worse than the cop. That's because most people drive nice when they see a patrol car, the rest of the time it is a death race-literally.
They never look nor do they care. One adjuster told me another adjuster he worked with rear-ended him while at a stop light, blamed him, then tried to get him fired afterwards. Well, welcome to Oklahoma!
And, if it cracks or destroy a vital function needed to operate the car, you have to prove it wasn't that way prior to the accident. It's always a loss trying to get from point A to point B in Okla.
Being rear-ended at 45-50 miles an hour is painful...very painful......I can't imagine a 100 mph hit.
But, they can pray for you.
Just pray I get across the state line!
