Oklahoma City's mystery 'sewage' reve...

Oklahoma City's mystery 'sewage' revealed as unprocessed animal parts

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Workers clean up a spill that happened Tuesday on the Shields Boulevard bridge over Interstate 40. [Photo by Paul Hellstern, The Oklahoman] What was first thought to be raw sewage when it spilled Tuesday near downtown Oklahoma City turned out to be unprocessed animal parts, city officials said. About 4:45 a.m., fire crews were sent to SW 3 and Western Avenue and the Shields Boulevard bridge over Interstate 40 on reports of sewage spilled in the road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shields Boulevard bridge to be closed until 1 p... 3 hr shooeee 1
Anglea Lansdown: Fat and Can't Sing 6 hr Matt Metheny 5
News New Warren Theatre Planned For Midwest City 6 hr cinemafouru 1
News Perry moms speak out about molestation case 9 hr As I see it 2
News Anthony Palma Due Back In Court Thursday 23 hr threetimes 1
News Storm Causes Flooding At OKC National Memorial ... Mon typeacall 1
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up Mon PCN 6
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,109 • Total comments across all topics: 279,046,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC