Oklahoma City's mystery 'sewage' revealed as unprocessed animal parts

Workers clean up a spill that happened Tuesday on the Shields Boulevard bridge over Interstate 40. [Photo by Paul Hellstern, The Oklahoman] What was first thought to be raw sewage when it spilled Tuesday near downtown Oklahoma City turned out to be unprocessed animal parts, city officials said. About 4:45 a.m., fire crews were sent to SW 3 and Western Avenue and the Shields Boulevard bridge over Interstate 40 on reports of sewage spilled in the road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.