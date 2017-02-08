Oklahoma City's Bricktown set to get ...

Oklahoma City's Bricktown set to get its first full-service hotel

Construction is to start later this year on a 10-story Renaissance hotel at the southeast corner of Sheridan and Oklahoma Avenues. A six-story garage that may be built by developers Don Karchmer and Jim Tolbert is shown to the west of the hotel.

