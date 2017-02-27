Oklahoma City Zoo, Dr. Pepper team up to host statewide student art contest
The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden and Dr Pepper are uniting forces to help global giraffe conservation in the 13th annual Dr. Pepper Vending Machine Art Contest. For the past 12 years, zoo officials say both the aoo and Dr. Pepper have leveraged the unlimited creativity of Oklahoma's students to visually inform and inspire serious conservation messages ranging from Asian elephant conservation to recycling.
