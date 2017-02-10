Oklahoma City teacher proposes plan for extra pay
Bodine Elementary School teacher Ryan Schweikhart is proposing a plan to pay teachers for tutoring students in their spare time. [Photo by Chris Landsberger, The Oklahoman] Ryan Schweikhart has started a charity that will pay teachers $20 per hour to tutor students in their spare time at no cost to parents in need.
