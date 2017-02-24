Oklahoma City schools reducing budget by $2.8 million after revenue failure
Earlier this week , the Oklahoma Board of Equalization confirmed a revenue failure in the state following an $878 million shortfall. The shortfall for the upcoming fiscal year, beginning July 1, means the legislature will have 13 percent less for state agencies than last year.
Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
