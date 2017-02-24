Oklahoma City schools reducing budget...

Oklahoma City schools reducing budget by $2.8 million after revenue failure

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

Earlier this week , the Oklahoma Board of Equalization confirmed a revenue failure in the state following an $878 million shortfall. The shortfall for the upcoming fiscal year, beginning July 1, means the legislature will have 13 percent less for state agencies than last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Great Church in OKC Area 1 hr Justin 3
Kenneth Blair 6 hr Guest 1
News Muslims prepare for third 'day at the Capitol' 8 hr thirddaynotjarsof... 1
News Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100... 10 hr wtf 1
News Oklahoma City neighborhood on high alert after ... 20 hr lowalert 1
Angela Lansdown Can't Sing Fri Matt Metheny 4
News Criminal Reform State Questions Coming Under Le... Fri petridishesitout 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,863 • Total comments across all topics: 279,139,638

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC