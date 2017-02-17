Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre and Oklahoma City University explore...
Paul T. Taylor appears as Mr. Burns in a promotional photo for Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre's production of "Mr. Burns, a Post Electric Play." Photo provided by mutzphotography.com Paul T. Taylor's first experience playing the title character in "Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play" was good preparation to play a horror icon who embodies pure evil.
