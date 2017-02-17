Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre and O...

Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre and Oklahoma City University explore...

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Paul T. Taylor appears as Mr. Burns in a promotional photo for Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre's production of "Mr. Burns, a Post Electric Play." Photo provided by mutzphotography.com Paul T. Taylor's first experience playing the title character in "Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play" was good preparation to play a horror icon who embodies pure evil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma Ranks 3rd In Domestic Homicide, Safene... 4 hr makeitbetterthanb... 2
News Police: More girls come forward in Perry molest... 14 hr betterntunnels 1
News "We're seeing a lot of fear," Community works t... 14 hr reassure 1
News Hundreds Gather For Answers At OKC Immigration ... 17 hr bigwheel 1
Joe Lytle is a DbaG 19 hr KyGaede 1
Joe Lytle DbaG 22 hr KyGaede 1
News Commentary: Women's March in Washington, D.C. Sat great 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,089 • Total comments across all topics: 278,992,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC