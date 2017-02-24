Oklahoma City neighborhood on high al...

Oklahoma City neighborhood on high alert after mail thefts

There are 1 comment on the KFOR-TV Oklahoma City story from 26 min ago, titled Oklahoma City neighborhood on high alert after mail thefts. In it, KFOR-TV Oklahoma City reports that:

Larry Malkowski put his cable bill in the mail this week only to find the envelope right back in his hands. "I was out here working in the garage and one of the neighbors from around the corner came and brought it back to me and said, 'Hey, this is a little strange.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
lowalert

Phoenix, AZ

#1 5 hrs ago
You'd think they'd crack down on that, but it's been going on for years and they act like they don't even care. Guess that's why the banks bottom out so frequently, but who cares?

I can't do anything because there are rental houses in here?!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Great Church in OKC Area 9 hr ChurchGoerMWC 1
Angela Lansdown Can't Sing 12 hr Matt Metheny 4
News Criminal Reform State Questions Coming Under Le... 16 hr petridishesitout 1
Embrace the Trumpet (Apr '16) 18 hr WarForOil 25
News Metro Family Says Man Arrested Is Veteran Needi... Thu nohelpforthecriminal 1
News Your 2 Cents: President Trump Should Address Im... Thu concerns 1
News Perry superintendent placed on paid leave pendi... Wed As I see it 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,988 • Total comments across all topics: 279,124,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC