Oklahoma City firefighters work to put out 900-acre blaze

'I'm sorry, I can't mess this up for him': 'Super-nervous' Adele swears before stopping and restarting tribute to George Michael - as she goes on to sweep Grammy Aards with FIVE wins 'A hazardous situation is developing': 162,000 residents near America's tallest dam are forced to flee their homes as water continues to burst through eroded spillway - prompting fears of massive floods Father 'accidentally text his ex-boss asking for help killing his wife and four-year-old daughter instead of the hitman he hired in a $1.5million murder-for-hire plot' Anti-Trump march in Mexico City march draws 20,000 people demanding respect for country and its migrants in protest at planned border wall and increased deportations 'Our hearts are broken': Surgeon ex-husband of ABC News health reporter Dr. Jennifer Ashton jumps to his death from the George Washington bridge 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli to ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.