Oklahoma City fire crews battling wildfires across the metro Friday
Firefighters are dealing with high winds and dry conditions as they battle wildfires across the Oklahoma City metro on Friday. No structures have been damaged in the wildfires, and all fires from earlier in the day had been brought under control as of 2 p.m. Temperatures were already into the mid-70s by early Friday afternoon, with sustained winds near 25 mph and wind gusts as high as 35 mph.
