Oklahoma City defense firm wins Air Force contract
The T-6A Texan II is a single-engine, two-seat primary trainer designed train students in basic flying skills common to U.S. Air Force and Navy pilots. [Photo provided by U.S. Air Force] Delaware Resource Group of Oklahoma LLC plans to add simulator technicians, logisticians, engineers, support personnel, proctors and managers to fulfill an eight-year contract it has secured to provide ground-based training for the U.S. Air Force's T-6 aircraft.
