Oklahoma City Commercial Real Estate Forecast: 'Back to the Future'

Brokers and others mingle during a break at a previous Commercial Real Estate Council Forecast at the Petroleum Club in downtown Oklahoma City. [Photo by Paul B. Southerland, The Oklahoman Archives] Jack Uldrich, global futurist, author and speaker, will be the keynote speaker at the Oklahoma City Commercial Real Estate Council's 20th annual Forecast Conference 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Petroleum Club.

