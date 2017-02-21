Oklahoma City Biotech Industry Continues To Face Hurdles
The Journal Record's Catherine Sweeney reports the industry attracts billions of dollars annually. However, some pieces of legislation have branded the state as "anti-research," poor education funding limits the number of students who can work in STEM field, and investors are leery of the state.
