Oklahoma City-area housing starts jump in January
Homebuilder Denise Patterson show some of the features in one of her custom homes at 15317 Salem Creek Place, northwest of NW 150 and Santa Fe Avenue. [PHOTO BY CHRIS LANDSBERGER, THE OKLAHOMAN] After three years of construction declines - including a steep 15.8-percent drop in 2016, comparable to 15.6 percent in 2009, the second year of the Great Recession and national housing crash - 2017 started with a turnaround.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma City businesses close to show immigran...
|10 hr
|152andu
|1
|Oklahoma woman gets charged with unusual crime
|11 hr
|howodd
|1
|Monster Jam Sets Up Shop At The Peake This Weekend
|11 hr
|funnyvalentine
|1
|OKC Police: Rifle Found Downtown, Man Sought
|11 hr
|fouronenine
|1
|Dark.
|Thu
|Oxylostit
|1
|My 2 Cents: OKC Thunder Fans Boo, Chant About KD
|Feb 14
|MyPhartss
|2
|NARAL Releases Statement on Dangerous OK Bill R...
|Feb 13
|yessur
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC