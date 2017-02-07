Oklahoma attorney general's office sued over records release
Oklahoma Attorney General and EPA Administrator appointee Scott Pruitt listens to the State of the State address by Governor Mary Fallin on the floor of the House of Representatives at the State Capitol in Oklahoma City, Okla. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Investigation Underway After Body Parts Discove...
|3 hr
|femur
|1
|"Oklahoma City" Proves Depressingly Relevant
|3 hr
|WarForOil
|2
|Woman found dead in burned Oklahoma City home, ...
|Mon
|deadwomentellnotales
|1
|Religious leaders share their views on immigrat...
|Mon
|nineeleveneverhappen
|1
|What To Expect At Today's State Of The State Ad...
|Mon
|grandexpectations
|1
|OU student who was found dead in downtown Oklah...
|Mon
|SupposePhartss
|2
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|Mon
|I Hate Kim Lavonne
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC