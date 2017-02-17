OKCPD: Short Chase Ends In Arrest

OKCPD: Short Chase Ends In Arrest

23 hrs ago

The Oklahoma City Police Department says a man is in custody after leading officers on a short vehicle pursuit and foot chase Saturday morning. According to officers, this started out as a traffic stop around 10:40 a.m. The suspect inside the vehicle had warrants for his arrest.

