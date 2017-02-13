OKC school board election features 11...

OKC school board election features 11 hopefuls

A crowded field of candidates is seeking election Tuesday to the Oklahoma City School Board in races that could shape charter expansion, student discipline, superintendent accountability and school consolidation. In all, 11 people are running for three open board seats, including five who are seeking to become chairman.

