OKC Police: Man, Woman Shoplifted Car...

OKC Police: Man, Woman Shoplifted Cart of Merchandise From Target

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City police are looking for a man and a woman they say shoplifted a cart full of merchandise from a Target store. Officers say the suspects were captured on surveillance video when they loaded a shopping cart with merchandise at the Target near West Memorial Rd. and North Pennsylvania Ave. and then pushed the cart out of the store without paying.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Angela Lanadown Can't Sing 3 hr DaTruth 4
News My 2 Cents: OKC Thunder Fans Boo, Chant About KD 11 hr MyPhartss 2
News NARAL Releases Statement on Dangerous OK Bill R... 20 hr yessur 1
News OKC Lands Spot In OpenTable's List Of 25 Most R... Mon cupid 1
News Bills would change how Oklahoma judges are chos... Feb 12 WarForOil 2
News Former Altus bank official sentenced for bank f... Feb 11 sentencesandgrammar 1
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up Feb 11 Gilbert Johnson 5
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,258 • Total comments across all topics: 278,860,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC