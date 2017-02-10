OKC Police: 2 Men Steal Bottle Of Alcohol Break Store Window To Escape
Oklahoma City police are looking for two suspects they say stole a bottle of alcohol and smashed the glass of a liquor store's door. According to authorities, two men entered a liquor store near Northwest 17th St. and North Lottie Ave. on Jan. 14 and attempted to steal a bottle of alcohol.
