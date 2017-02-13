OKC Lands Spot In OpenTable's List Of 25 Most Romantic Cities in America
There are 1 comment on the News9 Oklahoma City story from 22 hrs ago, titled OKC Lands Spot In OpenTable's List Of 25 Most Romantic Cities in America. In it, News9 Oklahoma City reports that:
OpenTable, a leading provider of online restaurant reservations, has ranked America's 25 most romantic cities and Oklahoma City made the list. OpenTable used the following factors to compile the list: the percentage of restaurants rated "romantic" according to OpenTable diner reviews; the percentage of tables seated for two; and the percentage of people who dined out for Valentine's Day in 2016.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
|
#1 22 hrs ago
That's based on two-seater restaurants, not romance or wooing.
An Okie's idea of romance is attending the tractor-truck pull or a sports game. Just look at the Affair of the Heart and see how few men attend with women. Attend a play where a male is forced to go to in order to expand culture. You'll see the man sitting with his head in his hands and looking at his shoes.
After they are married, which is pushed whole-heartedly in Okla for unknown reasons, then no one can enjoy any peace in the great outdoors at their own home. It ends all to often in death...that of the woman. Or, abuse...that of her children.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My 2 Cents: OKC Thunder Fans Boo, Chant About KD
|2 hr
|MyPhartss
|2
|NARAL Releases Statement on Dangerous OK Bill R...
|11 hr
|yessur
|1
|Angela Lanadown Can't Sing
|23 hr
|Edmond North
|1
|Bills would change how Oklahoma judges are chos...
|Sun
|WarForOil
|2
|Former Altus bank official sentenced for bank f...
|Feb 11
|sentencesandgrammar
|1
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|Feb 11
|Gilbert Johnson
|5
|Metro Family Hit By Man Leading Police On High-...
|Feb 10
|stayoffmymailbox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC