OKC city council incumbents lead in early returns
Both Ward 7 Councilman John Pettis and Ward 3 Councilman Larry McAtee are expected to retain their seats on the Oklahoma City Council after Tuesday evening's primary election. Ward 3 Councilman Larry McAtee and Ward 7 Councilman John Pettis appeared set to retain their seats on the Oklahoma City Council in Tuesday's primary election.
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela Lanadown Can't Sing
|1 hr
|Matt Metheny
|5
|My 2 Cents: OKC Thunder Fans Boo, Chant About KD
|17 hr
|MyPhartss
|2
|NARAL Releases Statement on Dangerous OK Bill R...
|Mon
|yessur
|1
|OKC Lands Spot In OpenTable's List Of 25 Most R...
|Mon
|cupid
|1
|Bills would change how Oklahoma judges are chos...
|Feb 12
|WarForOil
|2
|Former Altus bank official sentenced for bank f...
|Feb 11
|sentencesandgrammar
|1
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|Feb 11
|Gilbert Johnson
|5
