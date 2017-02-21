OK lawmakers accused of misappropriat...

OK lawmakers accused of misappropriating "education lottery" proceeds

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KSWO

According to KWTV, the lottery law laid out how the proceeds of the lottery had to be divided up - between common education, higher education, and career technology. The law also stated that the funds were never to replace, or supplant, regular state funding for education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma City neighborhood on high alert after ... 2 hr lowalert 1
Great Church in OKC Area 6 hr ChurchGoerMWC 1
Angela Lansdown Can't Sing 9 hr Matt Metheny 4
News Criminal Reform State Questions Coming Under Le... 13 hr petridishesitout 1
Embrace the Trumpet (Apr '16) 15 hr WarForOil 25
News Metro Family Says Man Arrested Is Veteran Needi... Thu nohelpforthecriminal 1
News Your 2 Cents: President Trump Should Address Im... Thu concerns 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,497 • Total comments across all topics: 279,121,439

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC