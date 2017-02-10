Now is the time for all to take a breath of fresh air
It was a place all Marines heard about and has a special allure, respect and even awe throughout the ranks. The vision placed in our minds was one of a well-oiled machine, cranking out precious orders and documents that guide trusted Marines in the performance of their duties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bills would change how Oklahoma judges are chos...
|5 hr
|WarForOil
|2
|Former Altus bank official sentenced for bank f...
|Sat
|sentencesandgrammar
|1
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|Sat
|Gilbert Johnson
|5
|Metro Family Hit By Man Leading Police On High-...
|Fri
|stayoffmymailbox
|1
|Police Identify Man Seen On Guthrie Home Survei...
|Fri
|ohyeah
|1
|Oklahoma man arrested after trying to deposit $...
|Feb 10
|nappy
|1
|Ex-Oklahoma bank president gets prison for bank...
|Feb 10
|butthead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC