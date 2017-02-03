Non-Profit Helps Oklahoma Veteran Living On Streets
The Tulsa-based "Mental Health Association" recently opened an office in Oklahoma City. Their goal is to get homeless veterans and those in the "chronically homeless" population who want the help, to transition into secure housing.
