No injuries reported following afternoon structure fire in Odessa
President Donald Trump introduced Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as his national security adviser Monday from his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, FL.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anglea Lansdown: Fat and Can't Sing
|5 min
|Matt Metheny
|5
|New Warren Theatre Planned For Midwest City
|16 min
|cinemafouru
|1
|Perry moms speak out about molestation case
|3 hr
|As I see it
|2
|Anthony Palma Due Back In Court Thursday
|17 hr
|threetimes
|1
|Storm Causes Flooding At OKC National Memorial ...
|19 hr
|typeacall
|1
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|20 hr
|PCN
|6
|Oklahoma City considers taxes on short-term ren...
|Mon
|rentallol
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC