Nationwide Search For Miss. Murder Suspect Comes To OK

Oklahoma law officials are on the lookout for 28-year-old Mississippi murder suspect Alex Deaton who may be in the state after fleeing Mississippi. Deaton is wanted for murder and aggravated assault, charges that stem from Rankin County, Miss.

